Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.47. 19,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,004,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

