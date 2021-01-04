Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $2.87 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00009014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $29.55 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00343456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

