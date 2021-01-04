Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 3,011 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.35. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. BidaskClub cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 over the last 90 days.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

