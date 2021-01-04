Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 8,532 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $344.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

