Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $93.82. 11,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

