Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $91.21.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.