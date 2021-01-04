Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.94. 58,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,177. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

