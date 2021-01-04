Rockland Trust Co. Buys 16,724 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,232,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

