Rockland Trust Co. Buys 230,180 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,180 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. 263,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock valued at $28,082,897. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

