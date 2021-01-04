Rockland Trust Co. Buys 3,594 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OTIS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.22. 55,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,690. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.80.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

