Rockland Trust Co. Buys 614 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.74. 422,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,634,563. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

