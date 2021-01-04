Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.43. 152,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

