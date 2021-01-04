Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of The Southern by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in The Southern by 68.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Southern by 79.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

