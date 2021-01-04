Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 930.6% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. 524,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172,482. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

