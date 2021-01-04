Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.43% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after buying an additional 639,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 224.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after buying an additional 1,229,026 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,268. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

