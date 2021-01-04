Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.62. 105,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.62. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

