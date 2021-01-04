Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

MRK traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.34. 470,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. The company has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

