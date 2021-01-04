Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 105.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,360,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 124.2% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 272,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 151,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 865,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,988,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

