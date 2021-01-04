Rockland Trust Co. Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.93. 5,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $202.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

