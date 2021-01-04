Rockland Trust Co. Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.71. The company had a trading volume of 257,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,825. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $412.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

