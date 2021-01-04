Rockland Trust Co. Has $30.68 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The stock has a market cap of $408.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

