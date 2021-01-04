Rockland Trust Co. Has $31.38 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $5.23 on Monday, hitting $143.07. 195,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

