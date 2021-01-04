Rockland Trust Co. Has $5.45 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,060,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

