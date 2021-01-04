Rockland Trust Co. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 77,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.31. 105,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

