Rockland Trust Co. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.16. 141,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.