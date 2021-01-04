Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 350,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

