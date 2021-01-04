Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,265 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 106,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,684. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

