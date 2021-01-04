Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 2,841 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $124.38. 25,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

