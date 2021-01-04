Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 3,773 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

GIS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.74. 145,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,872. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $941,649. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

