Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 60,634 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. 332,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

