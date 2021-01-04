Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 8,250 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Evergy worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. 26,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,958. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

