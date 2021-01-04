Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of OIH traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.44. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,963. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81.

