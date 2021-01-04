Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,064. The company has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,251 shares of company stock worth $35,880,765. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

