Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,229 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. 227,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

