Rockland Trust Co. Sells 59,081 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,081 shares during the period. Independent Bank comprises 3.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 1.99% of Independent Bank worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $304,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Independent Bank by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.