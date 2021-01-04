Rockland Trust Co. Sells 73,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,593 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

IYE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 245,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,138. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

