Rockland Trust Co. Sells 747 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $63,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,575. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.