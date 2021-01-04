Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,871. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.