Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,227. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

