Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 11th (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 11th. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RSVAU stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

