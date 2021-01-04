Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total value of $186,690.00. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

