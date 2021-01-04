Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.24.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $332.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.59 and a 200 day moving average of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.71 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $363.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,509 shares of company stock worth $70,372,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.