ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134,081.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $134,081.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.