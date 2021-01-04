Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $16.55

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $15.25. Root shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1,539 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

