Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0046

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $226,278.31 and approximately $273.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 49,259,483 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

