Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $132.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $132.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

