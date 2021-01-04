Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $75.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $193.75 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

