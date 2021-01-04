Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,797.44 ($23.48).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,287.60 ($16.82) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,277.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,134.66.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

