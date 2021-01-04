Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,797.44 ($23.48).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,290.01 ($16.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

