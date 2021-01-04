Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,550 by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,797.44 ($23.48).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,279.80 ($16.72) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,277.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,134.66. The company has a market capitalization of £47.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

